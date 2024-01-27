Beautiful Restaurant in Goa, India Made From Invasive Shrubs and Bamboo

Como Agua is the name of this elegant and organic-design restaurant located in Goa, India. Woven like fancy bird nests, the designers used a combination of bamboo and Lantana camera, an invasive plant that has become overgrown and wreaked havoc on the local plants and animal.

The woven style and the restaurant’s location amongst the trees really lend it a special, bird’s nest look and feel. With a terraced layout, and the tropical vibes of this southern Indian region.

Created by Otherworlds, an India-based architecture firm, the design and setting make us want to pull up a seat, and explore the region further.

Via Colossal:

Reminiscent of weaver birds:

“The weavers are social birds, usually nesting and feeding in colonies. They collect all sorts of natural materials like twigs, fibres and leaves to weave a membrane that acts as their nest, usually hanging from the branch of a tree.

Materials used for building nests include fine leaf fibers, grass, and twigs. Many species weave very fine nests using thin strands of leaf fiber, though some, like the buffalo-weavers, form massive untidy stick nests in their colonies, which may have spherical woven nests within.”

Otherworlds





Like this: Like Loading...