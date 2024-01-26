NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Retires After Epic Flights on Mars

True to form, NASA’s design and engineering far exceeded expectations.

In this case, we’re referring to Ingenuity, the small autonomous helicopter that was attached to the underside of the Perseverance rover.

The small helicopter made the first extraterrestrial flight on any planet. It proved that we could explore the Red Planet by helicopter, despite the Martian atmosphere, which is 0.6% as dense as the air on Earth.

This week NASA announced that one of the rotors on the helicopter was damaged during a most recent flight. This will mark the end for the little helicopter.

The flights provided valuable data for scientists on a number of areas, including flying in low density atmospheres, and providing scouting missions for larger craft like rovers and vehicles.

The Ingenuity helicopter’s official mission was to take 5 flights over 30 days. The actual helicopter performed over 72 flights over the course of nearly 3 years.

“On April 19, 2021, Ingenuity became the first plane or helicopter to take off on another planet, the aircraft’s rotors spinning 2,400 times a minute to generate sufficient lift in an atmosphere that is only one one-hundredth as dense as Earth’s. NASA officials called the flight a “Wright brothers moment” for planetary exploration.” -NY Times

The Mars Ingenuity helicopter team, showing just how many minds were involved in this little craft’s design and operation.

