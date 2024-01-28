The Klamath River is Free Flowing for the First Time in 100 years

Dams and hydropower are a key part of renewable energy in many parts of the world. But many rivers have seen major degradation of their environment due to rivers being dammed. Recently, the largest US dam removal project took place, allowing the 257-mile Klamath river in Oregon and norther California to flow freely.

The removal of four dams from the Klamath River, which spans parts of Oregon and California, represents a significant environmental milestone.

This decision is particularly beneficial for the river’s ecosystem and the surrounding environment. This large-scale dam removal project can serve as a model for other river restoration efforts around the world, demonstrating the feasibility and benefits of returning rivers to their natural state.

The Klamath River was historically one of the most productive salmon rivers in the United States. Dams have blocked salmon and steelhead from accessing over 400 miles of potential spawning and rearing habitat. Removing these dams opens up these crucial pathways, allowing these fish species to thrive once again.

Aerial photos show the removal of pieces of a dam, and the river beginning to flow freely again.

Indigenous tribes in the Klamath Basin, who have relied on the river for sustenance, cultural practices, and livelihood for thousands of years, will benefit from the return of healthier fish populations and a restored river ecosystem.

Photograph courtesy Mid-Klamath Watershed Council / KRRC

“The Klamath dams have been killing salmon and steelhead for more than a century,” Yurok fisheries department director Barry McCovey tells Outdoor Life in an emailed statement. “Starting next year, this will never happen again because the dams will be gone. For the Yurok Tribe, dam removal represents the restoration of our river, our traditional fishery, and our community, but more work needs to be done.” -Outdoor Life

The dam removal will contribute to increased biodiversity in the river. The restoration of a natural river system will create a more diverse range of habitats, supporting a wider variety of species.

In addition, free-flowing Klamath River will improve recreational opportunities such as fishing, boating, and river rafting, potentially boosting local economies.

While there is an upfront cost to dam removal, the long-term economic benefits from restored fisheries, improved water quality, and increased recreational opportunities can outweigh these initial expenses.

This project reflects a growing recognition of the importance of maintaining and restoring the health of river systems.

