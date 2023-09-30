Bivvi Makes Towable A-Frame Tiny Homes for Modern Camping

We’ve always loved the style of an A-Frame, those simple yet iconic triangle-shaped cabins, that make you feel like you’re on an adventure. 🌲 🏕️

While there are a number of companies making beautiful, modern interpretations on this classic shape, most of them are expensive and require just as much land as a normal cabin.

Bivvi has a new take on the A-frame, creating small versions that can be towed, even on highways, to your camping destination of choice. Bringing an A-frame on wheels feels like a whole new way to adventure, and even better, the high-quality cabins start at $33,000, far less than building a cabin, and comparable with a lot of small RVs.

What do you get for that sum?

Bivvi’s Base Camp Cabin includes:

Douglas fir and plywood framed structure

Fully insulated floors, walls, and roof

Premium integrated steel double axle trailer

Double-pane windows with LowE coating

Full-lite door glass door

Dual lockset, deadbolt, and handle

Factory painted metal roofing

Primed and painted TnG cedar siding

Commercial grade white oak flooring

Hand built in Sisters, Oregon, the company has decades of building experience, and their layout feels modern and space efficient.

The cabin is indeed tiny, at just 120 square feet, but feels perfect for a weekend in the woods, a special yoga studio retreat, or possibly clustered for an amazing group camping trip?

Read more about Bivvi’s Base Camp cabin on their website.

