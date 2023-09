The “cone of shame” is a well known hilarity in dog owner’s lives. After surgery, dogs are made to don ridiculous plastic cones, to keep them from messing with their stitches.It makes dogs visibly embarrassed, and is generally just a goofy, necessary annoyance.

Photographer Winnie Au has flipped this concept on its head, with a series that showcases ‘cones of shame’ that are glammed out, made from all manner of unique and fancy materials.

Whether the dogs feel differently remains to be seen, but we think the fashion accessories are a pretty major win. Via Colossal: