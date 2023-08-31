Blasting 8 Million Flower Petals Out of a Volcano

We’re revisiting this older ad from Sony which was part of its excellent Bravia product promotion. A follow-up to the classic José González bouncy ball ad, Sony and agency McCann traveled to Costa Rica, where they filled a dormant volcano with over 8 million vibrant flower petals. They then used giant fans and air cannons to blast the petals, creating amazingly colorful explosions, which rained down on the local town.

Set to peaceful music, we get enveloped by vibrancy and the feeling of colors, which was the hope of the ad campaign.

Like this: Like Loading...