Tesla’s LA Drive-In Diner Will be “Grease Meets The Jetsons with Supercharging”

Tesla’s enigmatic leader is making headlines for lots of questionable reasons these days. But the upcoming Tesla drive-in diner is something we can get behind. The sleek, space-age design feels strangely unique, even in a city like Los Angeles, which features just about every type of architecture you can think of.

Featuring electric car supercharging, a full diner, and screens showing movie clips (perfect for the time it takes to charge up), the location on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood will surely be a hit.

With permits approved, we can expect this Jetson’s style drive-in to take shape quickly.

“Our Tesla futuristic diner (Grease meets The Jetsons with Supercharging) in LA should be ready later this year.” -Tesla’s CEO

The drive-in will feature supercharging spots, diner food, and movie clips that play on rotation.

These renderings will certainly evolve as the drive-in gets closer to completion.

Like this: Like Loading...