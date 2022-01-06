BMW’s New Color Changing iX Electric

With people wanting to customize their cars in all manner of ways, what’s better than a car that can change color on a whim? That’s the type of customization available on the BMW iX Flow, which features industry-first e-ink.

Though mostly a proof-of-concept at this point, it’s clear that e-ink has the potential to change the way we view things like car exteriors. Limited to black and white hues, the electric iX Flow has the ability to change pattern and color blocking.

“Digital experiences won’t just be limited to displays in the future. There will be more and more melding of the real and virtual. With the BMW iX Flow, we are bringing the car body to life.”

– Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG

In addition to being able to change color, the car’s e-ink can actively move and shift, creating an animated effect, which will certainly make your BMW stand out in a parking lot.

Released as a concept at CES, no word on production, but we imagine this type of technology will make its way into consumer cars in the near future.