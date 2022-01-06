Quebec Lakeside Chalet

Doesn’t everyone want to own a lakeside chalet? Even if it is just aspirational, we can appreciate the fun and striking design of this modern cabin on the shores of Lake Brom in Quebec.

Designed by Atelier Schwimmer, it’s a modern and even understated layout, save for the dramatic cutout, which allows for a deck overhang, and large vertical windows. The siding has a Shou Sugi Ban treatment, which gives the wood an especially resilient finish, and a striking modern look.

Inside, the Lakeside Chalet has clean lines and plenty of natural light. A rope swing suspended from the vaulted ceiling adds a touch of playfulness, and turns what could be a staid interior into one of inviting charm.

Via Uncrate:

Photography by Adrien Williams.