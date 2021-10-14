Brutal and Powerful Campaign Declares Destroying Nature is Destroying Life

This ad campaign has haunted us, in a way. It’s imagery so powerful and memorable, that we had to revisit it.

A gorgeous and powerful campaign for environmental group Robin Wood features brilliantly rendered scenes of habitat destruction, superimposed in the form of the creatures they’re hurting. The agency Grabarz & Partner created the posters using painstakingly rendered 3D forms, and adding in details like oil rigs, fires, and industrial machinery. Their tagline: Destroying nature is destroying life. The result is a painfully effective look at what happens to the natural world when humans act with indifference and greed toward nature. Beautiful and sad work, Via Behance: