Effortless Looking Animal Sculptures by Lee Sangsoo

Lee Sangsoo describes his work as ‘drawing in the air’, the kind of effortless, swoopy sketch that might feel momentary. Except his work is made out of steel or resin, creating permanent sculptures that feel as fluid as the description he attached to them.

His sleek and swoopy sculptures mostly revolve around the world of animals, capturing cats, birds, and barnyard critters in his trademark style. Painted in beautiful colors and pastels, the sculptures come alive in beautifully playful ways.

