Charming and Irreverent Ceramic Figures by Luciano Polverigiani

We love the colorful irreverence and unexpected moments in these artful sculptures by Luciano Polverigiani.

Based in Buenos Aires, Polverigiani creates charming and funny characters that feel refined and silly at the same time. His talent as a ceramicist is clear, with smooth, beautiful construction, and lovely glazing. Yet there is a sense of humor and surrealism at play, making the sculptures all the more enticing and fascinating.

We see smaller characters erupting out of heads and bellies, with a look of shock and amazement. None of the sculptures feel gruesome or overplayed, but instead have an inviting playfulness that we admire.

See more of his work on Behance and Instagram.