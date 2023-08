never-ending calendar of miniature creativity.In our previous post about the wildly creative miniatures from Tatsuya Tanaka , we wrote about the ways household objects take on entirely different lives, as set pieces for miniature worlds.

We’re thrilled that the series continues, with a whole new collection that delights and surprises, from eyeglasses becoming a bicycle, to a desert scene complete with camels, made from nothing but ruffled potato chips.

The creativity on display is really lovely, we’re hoping to see this great series continue, via Colossal: