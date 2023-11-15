Cupffee Wants You to Go Ahead and Eat Your Coffee Cup

We love an innovative solution to an everyday problem. We also like a novel idea that might just be interesting enough to catch on.

We’ve covered compostable cups before, and even ones 3D printed out of clay. But an edible coffee cup seems like a new one. Made from compressed oats and a few other ingredients, Cupffee offers an alternative to single use coffee cups, which are thrown out in the millions everyday.

Made to stay crunchy for over 40 minutes with a hot beverage in them, you don’t have to worry about a soggy cup. And the Cupffee holds liquid for up to a whole day, which feels impressive for something which is essentially a cup-shaped biscuit.

Learn more about this unique, edible cup alternative on The Dieline.

