Erode Soap Is Irregularly Shaped on Purpose

Beautifully designed soap from UMÉ that has organically shaped ridges that slowly wear down as you use it. Both an ergonomic and tactile design, the soap, called Erode, allows you to take a swipe with your fingers as you wash your hands.

The large shape is meant to last, and is made of natural oils and scents, and a mineral-rich clay.

Scents include cardamom coffee, white grapefruit, cedar sandalwood, lemongrass, cardamom vetiver and chamomile. There’s an accompanying large button dish that is sold separately. From $48.