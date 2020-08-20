Deskspace Planets Brings the Solar System to Your Fingertips

We are big fans of solid, tactile objects to have on your desk, to add some art, or interest, or just something to touch while you might be staring at a screen all day. Deskspace takes that concept to the next level, with their faithful and beautiful planet series. Proportional and sourced from visually relatable gemstones, these lovingly crafted spheres put the entire solar system in your fingertips, giving you a beautiful and mind-expanding distraction. A perfect gift for the science lover in your life.

We love the fact that the planets are sourced from gems that resemble the surface of the planets themselves. And that they included good ‘ol Pluto!

Each set comes with images and information about the real planets. Learn more on the Deskspace website.