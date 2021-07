Designer Yeojin Jung conceptualizes a superyacht that looks more at home flying between planets than it does on the ocean. Called The Estrella, the concept is inspired by cantilevered architecture, giving occupants a range of perspectives while sailing the oceans. Bronze winner of the A’Design Award, The Estrella is aspirational in both design, and for ownership, as yachts of this size routinely sell for hundreds of millions of dollars. Via Uncrate: