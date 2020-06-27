Famous Modern Homes Transformed with Thomas Kinkade Styling

Thomas Kinkade, the “painter of light” was a hugely successful, if often derided artist who mass-marketed his ‘idyllic, pastoral’ scenes of cabins and homes in the wilderness. His work was often criticized for being overly cheesy and nostalgic, with pastel hues and cutesy details, sold in malls and other mass produced settings.

Now his style is being reborn in an ironic series by Twitter artist @robyniko, who has superimposed iconic modern homes where the cutesy cottages once stood. The effect is strange and somehow perverse. The soft pastel sunsets clash with the sleek lines of Eames’ Case Study home. In another, the famous Farnsworth House seems incongruent with the dappled flowers of Kinkade’s work. The series is entirely tongue-in-cheek, and pretty hilarious. Via Curbed: