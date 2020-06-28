One Hand Monsters Show the Potential of the Simple Hand Puppet

Special effects artist Amazing Jiro is showing us his skills as an artist with his highly impressive ‘One Hand Monsters’, using just paint and objects found around the home.
Created as part of an effort to spur creativity during a pandemic, we may not have the talent to create such impressive beasts, but it’s inspiring to see a masterful artist transform a hand into something otherworldly. Via Laughing Squid:
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone‼︎ Appreciated your participation in onehand monster challenge. See you next time! ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿ IDEA in daily life / – stay home enjoy art – "One Hand Monster" challenge‼︎ ． – Time: An hour ． – Tip: Wash your hands well afterward! ． We probably need to stay at home for a little more, and the news is rather depressing these days. However, you could make your quarantine more fun depending on the idea. ． I painted a monster on my arm using the objects I find in my house. ． How about finding "something" that you may enjoy or try that you couldn't before during this time? I would be happy if children around the world could smile through artwork. ． If you created and uploaded your One Hand Monster artwork, please add #onehandmonster and #amazing_jiro in your post! ． #おうちで過ごそう #うちで過ごそう #おうち時間 #お家時間 #おうちじかん #おうちでアート #アート #ボディペイント #ペイント #手洗い #頑張ろう #コロナウイルスが早く終息しますように #stayhome #stayathome #staysafe #besafe #staystrong #quarantine #quarantinelife #quarantineart #quarantineartclub #washyourhands #socialdistancing #art #bodypaint #paint #dailyart