Fantastically Detailed Retro Futuristic Illustrations

We’ve always loved the retro-futuristic skylines that included flying cars, bubbly-skyscrapers, and optimistic visions of the future.

Often those retro-futuristic visions got the future wrong, but they’re still a blast to look at, and paint a fascinating alternative to our real world.

We’ve explored our own generated illustrations, with the help of artificial intelligence, creating complex and highly detailed visions of an alternate reality.

We like the results, with a quasi-Japanese vibe, bringing in the optimistic architecture and floating structures that make retro-futurism so fascinating.