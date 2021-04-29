Feeling Ready for a Big Trip? Here are Five of the Longest Flights in the World

April 29, 2021 0 Comments

If the urge to travel has been building for you during the global pandemic, we imagine you may have already booked a trip or two.

International travel is set to rebound in the coming months, and all that pent up demand is going to mean the skies will be busy.

For some people, it may just be a road trip. For others, it could be a big adventure. If you’re really adventurous (and love flying), maybe you’re up for one of the longest flights available.

We’ve gathered a list of the top five longest flights currently available around the globe.  You’d better pack some comfy clothes…

1. New York City (JFK) – Singapore (SIN)

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Distance: 9,537 miles

Flight Time: 18 hours, 40 minutes

 

 

2. Auckland (AKL) – Doha (DOH)

Airline: Qatar Airways

Distance: 9,032 miles

Flight Time: 18 hours, 5 minutes

 

 

3. Perth (PER) – London (LHR)

Airline: Qantas

Distance: 9,010 miles

Flight Time: 17 hours, 15 minutes

This route is scheduled to return to the network in July, though this will depend on border and travel restrictions.

 

 

4. Auckland (AKL) – Dubai (DXB)

Airline: Emirates

Distance: 8,824 miles

Flight Time: 17 hours, 5 minutes

This route is scheduled to relaunch in March.

 

 

5. Los Angeles (LAX) – Singapore (SIN)

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Distance: 8,770 miles

Flight Time: 17 hours, 50 minutes

