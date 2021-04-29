Feeling Ready for a Big Trip? Here are Five of the Longest Flights in the World

If the urge to travel has been building for you during the global pandemic, we imagine you may have already booked a trip or two.

International travel is set to rebound in the coming months, and all that pent up demand is going to mean the skies will be busy.

For some people, it may just be a road trip. For others, it could be a big adventure. If you’re really adventurous (and love flying), maybe you’re up for one of the longest flights available.

We’ve gathered a list of the top five longest flights currently available around the globe. You’d better pack some comfy clothes…

Via Travel + Leisure: