Charming and Effortless Illustration Work by Cécile Gariépy

Illustrator Cécile Gariépy is a prolific illustrator and painter, with a body of work that belies her youth.

Indeed, in browsing her work, we were struck by just how many mediums her fun, vibrant work has touched. From editorial illustrations in The New York Times to branding for beer and beverage companies, to murals that grace hotel rooms and entire buildings, it’s clear her work strikes a chord with a wide audience.

And it’s not hard to see why. There’s something irreverent and charming about her warm and often silly characters. An overwhelming sense of fun and positivity imbue her work, capturing colorful, joyful moments.

Check out Gariépy‘s delightful work on her website and Instagram.

Illustrations and work used with artist’s permission.

There’s something irreverent and charming about Gariépy’s warm and often silly characters. An overwhelming sense of fun and positivity imbue her work, capturing colorful, joyful moments.