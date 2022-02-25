Finally a Light at the End of the Tunnel for Faraday?

Originally unveiled over five years ago, the Faraday Future concept car was an exciting vision for what electric cars could be. Then reality and unsteady finances followed, and the company went through various stages of bankruptcy and new ownership.

The company refused to die, however, and it’s back with a factory, new leadership, and a production-spec version of its product, the Faraday Future FF91. The sleek and futuristic design showcases a number of innovations, yet they seem less advanced than they did five years ago.

Since then, a number of new EVs have entered the market, like Lucid, Rivian, and others, raising the bar for what an electric car can and should be.

Regardless, the FF91 offers sleek design, a stretched wheelbase, and a plethora of high-tech features that promise an effortless and enjoyable commute.

With a range of over 350 miles, and 1,050 horsepower, the FF91 will be fast, long-range, and sought after when it goes on sale in late 2022.