6 Fascinating Things About Ukraine

We stand in solidarity with Ukraine, and are appalled at the unprovoked invasion of its borders. 🇺🇦

In order to know more about our Eastern European friends, here are some interesting things to learn about Ukraine.

1. Ukraine is the biggest country in Europe.

Geographically, Ukraine is the largest country in Europe, not counting Russia. It spans an area of 603,628 square kilometers (233,062 sq mi). The geography is varied, with plains, plateaus and some mountainous areas, including the Carpathian Mountains in the west.

2. Ukraine has some of the most educated people in the world.

Ukraine ranks high in the world in terms of educated population. 99.4% of Ukrainians can read and write, and 70% of them have higher education.

3. Home to the deepest metro station in the world

The Arsenalna station in Kiev is the deepest in the world. Built 105 meters, or 344 feet under the ground, enormous escalators take people deep down to a subway line. Built so deep to bypass the Dnieper river, the escalators take a full five minutes to reach the bottom.

4. Ukraine is home to Seven World Heritage Sites

Ukraine’s history is long and deep, and the architecture reflects that history. These include Kyiv’s Saint-Sophia Cathedral and Lviv’s historic centre, among many others.

5. The famous ‘Tunnel of Love’ is in Ukraine

You’ve probably seen the famous railway track that is fully embraced by living archways, located in Klaven, North-Western Ukraine. It’s considered one of the most romantic spots on the planet,

6. Ukraine is the world’s biggest Sunflower producer.

Fields of sunflowers are pretty amazing to witness, and Ukraine produces more than any country in the world.

Photos via Unsplash