Watch a Clever Robotic Caterpillar Climb a Pile of Wood

Designer and kinetic artist Reuben Margolin has a unique robotic caterpillar, made up of a seemingly simplistic cylinders and connectors. It’s mesmerizing to see this rudimentary form articulate and make its way up over the awkward woodpile shape.



“Created in 2019, exactly 20 years after my first caterpillar, this one can tackle variably curved terrain. Inside the caterpillar is a micro-controller holding a file with a quarter million angles. As the motors sequentially follow these angles, the caterpillar traverses the woodpile.” – Reuben Margolin

Seen Morgolin’s work on Instagram and his website.