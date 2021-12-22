For Fox Sake! Fox Portraits Reveal Unique Faces

If you think all foxes look alike, think again. Dutch wildlife photographer Roeselien Raimond has proven that with her marvelous series.

The top montage of 64 fox photos shows just how unique and full of character the faces are, many of them with looks of deep contemplation.

“Foxes’ characters may differ as much as human characters,” she writes. “Shy and arrogant, from wallflower to cocky, chronically happy or notoriously sad. Helpful or headstrong. Mischievous and cute. Name it, and you’ll have a fox version of it.”

We love the deep intelligence in the fox’s faces, and we appreciate the work that Raimond spent capturing these unique faces.

Via Colossal: