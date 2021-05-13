Gorgeous Glass Infusions by Jamie Harris

Glass art can take just about any form, and most of it is magical to us. But these glass ‘infusion’ pieces by Jamie Harris are particularly magic and striking, their fluidity captured within clear glass blocks.

Harris uses bold color combinations, and the forms collide and overlap one another almost like layers of paint, producing a really lovely effect.

Schooled at The Pilchuck Glass School, the Rhode Island School of Design, the Penland School of Crafts, the Haystack School, and the Corning Museum of Glass, it’s fair to say that he’s about as skilled as any glassmaker could be, and it shows in his work.

Check out more of his artwork on the Jamie Harris Studio website, as well as his Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.

“These sculptures are some of my latest works, the result of experiments I pursued at a recent residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. While they relate to my Incalmo Orb sculptures in their abstract imagery, the detailed layers of immersed glass captures the beautiful way hot glass moves in a new and distinct way. These one-of-a-kind pieces begin as solid sculptures, similar to the Infusion sculptures in my studio line, and are then kiln-cast into thick blocks or panels, and carved and polished. These are paintings done in glass, where the thick depth of overlapping fields of glass color creates a rich and sumptuous texture.”

– Jamie Harris

“I approach my sculptural glass work more from a painterly perspective than as a traditional glassblower.”