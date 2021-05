In the former coal mining region Ruhrgebiet, Germany, the rise and decline of the towns would result in homes being sold, but often just half of a house or building. The resulting renovations or lack thereof create a stark visual split, where half of a home is updated, and the other half is not.

Often equally tidy, the visual contrast is nonetheless unique, and a testament to the nature of a shared property.

Photos by photographer Wolfgang Fröhling. Via Colossal: