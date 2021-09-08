Gorgeous Images Show the Swiss Alps Transformed into Infrared Landscapes

South African photographer Zak van Biljon now lives and works in Zurich, Switzerland, outside some of the most famed and beautiful mountains in the world.

He’s captured a series of incredible landscapes using infrared film, which shows us an entirely new light on these majestic peaks. We’ve posted about infrared photography many times, but never have we seen the effect used as dramatically as in these shots.

Crimson red forests spill onto the frame, while magenta and purple mountains rise behind them. Glacial lakes retain their beautiful blue hues, but the rest of the landscapes are truly transformed, just with the help of this film’s special ability to show us infrared color. The series is called Modernising Nature, and we think his work is show quality, and would look amazing printed large on a wall. Via MyModernMet: