Gucci’s Latest Campaign Celebrates Stanley Kubrick’s Famous Films

Gucci unveils their 2022 Fall Campaign with a clever nod to legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick.

The campaign images are nearly perfect replicas of famous films including 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, Eyes Wide Shut, and The Shining In each, we see a model wearing Gucci’s 2022 line alongside the film’s main character.

It’s a fun and impressive series, turning high fashion into recognizable scenes that have captured our imaginations (or nightmares) over the last fifty years.

Accompanied by a dramatic video, their “Exquisite” campaign is the brainchild of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele.