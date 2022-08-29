Gucci’s Latest Campaign Celebrates Stanley Kubrick’s Famous Films

Gucci unveils their 2022 Fall Campaign with a clever nod to legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick.
The campaign images are nearly perfect replicas of famous films including 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, Eyes Wide Shut, and The Shining In each, we see a model wearing Gucci’s 2022 line alongside the film’s main character.
It’s a fun and impressive series, turning high fashion into recognizable scenes that have captured our imaginations (or nightmares) over the last fifty years.
Accompanied by a dramatic video, their “Exquisite” campaign is the brainchild of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele.
As an act of love, I decided to reinhabit Kubrick’s films, pushing to the core this incendiary approach,” he writes. “I took the liberty of disassembling, blending, grafting and reassembling them. Sticking to my creative praxis, I seized those movies, resemanticizing them, populating them with my clothes.”
-Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele