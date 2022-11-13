Guillermo del Toro’s New Take on Pinocchio

Pinocchio is a classic fairytale that has been made into countless movies and books. Just this year Disney came out with a version starring Tom Hanks, which went right to their streaming platform. For us, it was a bit too typical Disney, with heartwarming moments, but not enough peril, too much gauzy Disney fluff.

We’re particularly excited about Guillermo del Toro’s version, which is stop-motion, and should embody the dark, spooky, yet beautifully rich filmmaking of his past features.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz and more, we expect great things from the film, which has already garnered critical acclaim. Check out the trailer below.

Available on Netflix December 6.