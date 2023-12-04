Horribly Awkward AI Family Portraits

AI art is strange, irrelevant, unnecessary and often, really really bad.

With that said, let’s dive into some tasteless yet hilarious AI art, shall we? 🤣

These fake family portraits capture the essence of what makes taking a real family photo awkward and uncomfortable. The poses, the standing still, the errant sea creatures you have to hold onto.

We especially love it when the daughter’s 70’s mustache matches the father’s. Priceless. These are artificial moments that will last a lifetime. Or longer, depending on how long AI allows humanity to survive.

Revel in the pug-like child, the unrealistic eyes, and the badly rendered expressions. Remember, it’s okay to laugh at artificial families.

Via Design You Trust:

