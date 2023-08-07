Supernatural Soaring Dog Images by Jess Bell

Photographer Jess Bell has a striking and supernatural series of dog photos, where dogs appear to leap out of glowing flames or fog. The Ontario-based photographer actually uses colored powder (non-toxic, of course) to dust the dogs mid-leap, making them appear to erupt out of vibrant clouds.
The result is dramatic and beautiful, with a bit of supernatural surrealism. We’re left thinking that our furry best friends are capable of so much more than we might imagine. Clever and creative work.
“The pure joy that these dogs clearly feel when asked to run agility or catch a disc is palpable. And likewise, the joy I feel when capturing these images makes my heart sing.”