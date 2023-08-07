Supernatural Soaring Dog Images by Jess Bell

Photographer Jess Bell has a striking and supernatural series of dog photos, where dogs appear to leap out of glowing flames or fog. The Ontario-based photographer actually uses colored powder (non-toxic, of course) to dust the dogs mid-leap, making them appear to erupt out of vibrant clouds.

The result is dramatic and beautiful, with a bit of supernatural surrealism. We’re left thinking that our furry best friends are capable of so much more than we might imagine. Clever and creative work.

Via MyModernMet:

“The pure joy that these dogs clearly feel when asked to run agility or catch a disc is palpable. And likewise, the joy I feel when capturing these images makes my heart sing.”

