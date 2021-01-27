How to Start Saving the World from Home

Shortly after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States came an announcement that delighted environmentalists across the country.

Biden recommitted the United States to the Paris climate accord , seemingly refocusing on the commitment to tackle the growing climate crisis around the world. It was an expected move which many feel is a tentative first step to a greener United States under the new president, who has also promised to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from the power industry by 2035 and achieving a 100% clean energy economy by 2050.

They are bold claims and promises it may be difficult to keep without a Herculean effort. The Paris accord promised to slash greenhouse gas emissions by around 26% below the levels seen in 2005, by 2025. However, the US is not on course to meet that pledge, but will now refocus efforts in the future.

So how can you help at a basic level? Whilst policymakers can instruct big businesses, industries and the like, it is the rank-and-file American resident who can make the biggest difference to the environment. In trying to live a greener, more sustainable life, you can help your country move forward in impacting climate change, and maybe improve your own life, too. Here are four handy tips to help you live a more environmentally friendly life at home.

Plastic Bags

Plastic might have been a great solution for packaging back in the day, but it is hugely damaging to the environment. We already looked at this issue with

our article The Plastic Bag Store Shows Us the Absurdity of the Plastic Era , an absurdity which sees us rely on one-use packaging that pollutes the world. That packaging uses energy and creates emissions whilst being created, then clogs up waterways and severely affects sea life when we dispose of it. Make a difference today, ditch the plastic bags, containers and bottles wherever you can.

Go Smart

To live a greener life, you may wish to consider making some subtle changes to the fabric and function of your home. 2020 was the year of the smart home, an idea which links services and gadgets around your home to help you live life easier. Not only are they good for lifestyle, but some smart gadgets can help you save the world too. A smart thermostat can learn your lifestyle patterns and ensure the home is heated when you need it to be, but not when you do not. Some can even adjust the temperature of the home depending on how warm it is outside. Every time a smart gadget turns down the dial, you save money and the planet at the same time.

Insulate

When you create heat in your home, you do so by burning energy. If your home leaks heat, through drafts, or poor insulation, then you burn more energy replacing it. Therefore, it makes sense to check your home is as secure as possible, to stop the heat getting out. One of the best ways to do this is by ensuring your walls and roof are properly insulated. Do not just think ‘I have insulation, so I’m okay’, because you may be able to improve on what is already there. In article on energy saving tips for homeowners by HomeServe

it points out how upgrading your existing insulation can help drive down costs, so even if you already have some installed, you could think about bulking up. Every gap your close, every bit of heat you keep in, goes some way to saving the planet.

Diet

If you adjust your weekly diet to include fewer meat products, then you could be saving much more than the animal itself.

it reports that meat production has gone up more than 370% since 1960, and that is having a huge impact. For every gram of beef produced, 221 grams of carbon dioxide is emitted. With pork, a single gram emits 36 grams of carbon dioxide. The message is simple – eating less meat will help to significantly reduce the country’s carbon footprint. It is almost imperative that you do so – feeding the world and staying without a safe carbon budget will be impossible over the coming years without a major shift in patterns of consumption.