Hyundai’s SEVEN Concept Pushes Their EV Design Lead

SUVs are here to stay, whether you like them or not. They’ve overtaken and displaced sedans and minivans in popularity, and until recently, have been driving up carbon emissions with their low efficiency and miles per gallon.

Luckily electric vehicles are either here, or on their way, fast. That includes SUVs and trucks, with an impressive array of technology and capability, plus the benefits of zero-emissions vehicles. And while not all EVs are charged on renewable energy sources, even those charged with on sources like coal and oil are still cleaner than their internal combustion counterparts.

Hyundai has taken the EV future seriously, with a new range of cars under the Ioniq nameplate, as well as their sibling company, Kia, which has a slew of new EVs out or coming soon.

The Ioniq SEVEN is their latest concept, aimed at those wanting a large, seven person SUV. It has the distinctive pixel LED details that their Ioniq 5 has, and we expect it will define their lineup for the last several years. We appreciate the way the Hyundai is bringing eye catching concepts out quickly, and following them up with production models a year or two later.

With that in mind, we expect the SEVEN concept will be put into production, expected in 2023 for the 2024 model year.

Aside from an ultra-sleek exterior, the car features a unique and capacious interior, complete with a wraparound ‘couch’ instead of traditional seats, and swiveling chairs that allow for a living room feeling.

The car is controlled by a joystick like device, and obviously plans to use forthcoming autonomous driving features.

Read more about the concept on Hyundai’s website.

“Every vehicle developed for the IONIQ brand offers a next generation customer experience that seamlessly integrates the most advanced technologies into everyday life settings. SEVEN concept is the perfect example of IONIQ, with its space innovation and hygienic features transforming the vehicle as an innovative living space on wheels.”

“Even under darkness of night, SEVEN is easily identified by IONIQ’s signature Parametric Pixel lights that deliver a Welcome Light Sequence on start-up. Parametric Pixels provide a common design thread, linking digital and analog styles, a reminder that its designers considered every aspect of SEVEN’s design, down to a single pixel.”

The car features a number of eco-friendly materials on the interior as well:

“Hyundai applied bio-paint to SEVEN’s exterior and hygienically-recycled and renewable materials throughout the interior. Mineral plaster, bamboo wood and carpet, bio resin and interior paint are based on renewable sources that can reduce pollution from the production process. Extensive use of copper and hygienically treated fabric with proven antibacterial functions ensure all surfaces inside SEVEN remain clean at all times.”