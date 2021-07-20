Ohmie, a 3D Printed Lamp Made From Orange Peels

3D printing isn’t just changing the ways things are produced, but also what they’re made out of. The Ohmie is a one-piece lamp made from discarded orange peels, which have been ground to a powder, and 3D printed together with an organic biopolymer.

Creating this closed-loop system, the designers of the Ohmie have shown that unique objects can be created with materials that would otherwise be thrown away. It’s a great example of sustainable design, and shows how far 3D printing has come in the last fifteen years.

Currently funding on Kickstarter, the Ohmie aims to enter production in late 2021.