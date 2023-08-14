Jakub Geltner’s Installations Showcase Our Surveillance-Heavy Lives

Using an exaggerated, grouped “nesting” of security cameras and satellite dishes, artist Jakub Geltner gives us a glimpse into our over-surveilled lives.

The clumping of camera, pointing in every direction crosses into absurdity, while still clearly showcasing his artistic statement. A passerby might be confused at first glance, and then realize the comical nature of two dozen cameras or satellite dishes all peering at them at the same time.

Geltner’s installations are installed in various locales, from seawalls to building facades, and even seaside rocks, covered in seaweed and algae.

His locations add additional irony and humor, while conveying a sense of governments truly overstepping their reach in trying to ‘keep tabs’ on all corners of a city.

See more of Geltner’s work on his website.

