Take a Beautiful Journey Inside The World’s Biggest Cave

Hang Son Doong, or Son Doong cave, is the largest on the planet, located deep in the jungles of Vietnam.

We’ve raved about its beauty and sheer size before.

Photographer and explorer Ryan Deboodt took a drone inside the cave on an expedition, and has some incredible footage from the journey. The scope alone is thrilling, but the way shafts of light reach down into the interior is truly stunning.

Set to a calm and serene soundtrack, the video will transport you to a lush and calm other-world, a cave unknown until recently, one of jaw dropping scale and scope.

Make sure to watch the video fullscreen to get the full experience.







