James Bond’s No Time To Die Trailer

The 25th installment of the James Bond franchise features Daniel Craig for the final time.

No Time To Die was set to be released earlier this year, but the coronavirus made different plans, in essence becoming the new villain for the movie.

The movie’s official trailer just dropped, and it features all of the action and adventure you could hope for, with an appearance by the official villain, played by Rami Malek.

Craig stars with Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, and Ana De Armas. Although it remains to be seen what will be open, the film’s latest release is set for November.