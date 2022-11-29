Keep the Kids Salivating with Delight with The LEGO Advent Calendar

The advent calendar has made a splash over the last few years, with all manner of toy, trinket, food, and even drink-related item becoming fair game for the calendar.

The idea is simple: A calendar with small items to reveal in the days leading up to Christmas.

LEGO now has their own, Star Wars themed advent calendar, with 24 different miniature builds in the lead-up to Christmas, (and presumably another LEGO set 🤣)

We appreciate the clever designs that are revealed, including 16 mini-builds, 3 droid figures, and 5 Star Wars minifigures.

The toy is rapidly becoming hard to find, so if you want to snag one, act fast!





