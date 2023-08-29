Klydoclock Is An “Analog Digital” Clock Featuring Animations From Famous Artists

With unique animations from some of the world’s top creators, the Klydoclock is a fascinating new way to tell the time.

The analog clock is perfect for the art lover in your life, with two circular displays that are changeable to showcase stylized animations from dozens of the world’s top best creative animators and artists.

With a simple analog hand design atop a programmable top display, the wooden clock showcases all manner of kinetic designs that will continue to surprise and delight.

Already a hit on Kickstarter, the Klydoclock feels like a new platform to consume motion design from artists of all types.

