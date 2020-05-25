LARQ, a Stylish Reusable Bottle That Purifies Water

LARQ is the world’s first self-cleaning water bottle, using UV-C LED light to purify 99.999% of bio-contaminants. The stylish form is double insulated, and the battery will last for over a month of use.

We like the sleek form and the ease of use, taking only 60 seconds to purify water, making it perfect for camping and international travel. Able to keep drinks hot and cold, the LARQ is not only smart, but saves hundreds of plastic bottles from going into a landfill as well. Via Design Milk:

The LARQ bottle activates every two hours to kill bacteria and viruses up to 99.999% making it 10,000x more hygienic than typical reusable bottles. The 17oz vessel features double-wall vacuum insulation that will keep your water cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours, all within a clean, minimalist package.