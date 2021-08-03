Colorful Dog Leashes Repurposed From Rock Climbing Ropes

Rock climbing ropes are made exceptionally strong, for obvious reasons. However, after a set number of uses or years in service, they must be retired. And too often, that meant throwing these strong, beautiful ropes into the trash.

Teenage climber Alexander Tsao thought this was a shame, and figured out a way to give the leashes a new lease on life. His nonprofit, Rock2Dogs, is a clever up-cycling of material, and a great way to raise money for good causes. The leashes are for sale on his website, but also donated to animal shelters. Well done.

Via Treehugger: