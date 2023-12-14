Laughing at the World’s Worst Stock Photography

The news is grim. How about a collection of stock imagery so stupid, so bad, you can’t help but laugh?For a lot of people, the use of stock photography is a necessary evil, with budgets not allowing for live photo shoots, and the convenience of huge photo libraries being so ever-present.

Well, stock photos aren’t always good, judging by this series collected by DeMilked.

We’ll do our best to help label these ridiculous, nonsensical, and bizarre images.

Who would have taken such miserably directed photographs? Who would have posed for them? How did they get approved? So many questions….



Man smiling from within washer



Pierced by a banana?



Why??



Very awkward and uncomfortable position.



Birthing a pineapple to a very skeptical nurse?



Extremely uncomfortable about being gifted a potato.



Sleeping on a cheap sheet cake.



Totally unnecessary produce and speedo.



The all-famous chorizo banana.



Breaking into your system?



Spitting on the chicken



What the duck?



A very flexible little man.

The boss snake.

Poor man’s single ply binoculars?



Don’t mess with my belly!

The strangest drinking and driving we’ve ever seen.



What’s not to like?



Avast! a pirate hacker.

The Catanic is like the Titanic, but terrible.



Hehe, I’m going to unnecessarily take photos of my pets now.

Killed my lack of memory?