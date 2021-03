Using many layers of intricately cut colored paper, artist Daniel A du Preez creates beautiful depth in his framed pieces. A self proclaimed introvert with ADD, Du Preez has found solace in the painstaking cut paper medium, creating vibrant art that feels bold and new.

We love his various cut forms, some feeling geometric, while others have a much more topographic look and feel. It goes to show, two dimensional paper can take on a whole new vibe when layered in space. Via InspirationGrid: