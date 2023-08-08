Watch This Incredible 211-Shot Badminton Rally

At the BWF Malaysia Masters, an epic 211-shot took place, lasting nearly 4 minutes. The athleticism, reaction time, and sheer willpower on display was very impressive. Take a look at the clip below.

From The Guardian:

“The home pair were leading Miyaura and Sakuramoto in the final set of the match when the rally began. More than three minutes later, after a jaw-dropping showcase of athleticism and perseverance, Tan produced a well-disguised drop shot, which Sakuramoto could not reach, to seal the point, bringing an incredulous crowd to their feet. The home hopes then went on to seal a 21-17, 18-21, 21-19 victory.”

