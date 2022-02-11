Levitating Shoe Display For the Ultimate Sneakerhead

Sneaker culture has evolved into something high-profile, with people regularly spending hundreds and even thousands of dollars on rare or custom shoes. Adidas and Nike have recently launched virtual shoes and NFTs as part of their push into the Metaverse.

So when we came across the Hypelev, a levitating shoe stand, it seemed like a perfect fit for the ultimate sneaker head.

Using powerful magnets, the Hypelev allows your favorite sneaker to float in midair, rotating your special kicks for all to see.

$249, available from Uncrate: