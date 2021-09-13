Virgin Hyperloop, Explained

The Hyperloop is a futuristic transportation system, promising to whisk passengers at over 600 miles per hour through what are essentially vacuum tubes.

The technology has been in development for the better part of a decade, after innovator Elon Musk released a paper about the purported transportation system.

We’ve posted about some of the projects in development, and Virgin Hyperloop seems to have the most credence, with an operational test track, and major financial backing and planning.

They recently released an explainer video which helps to answer some of the basic questions behind the system. So instead of saying ‘what is a hyperloop, anyway?’ You can be relatively knowledgeable about the way they aim to function.

No solid date on when the first commercial loop is set to open, but we imagine it’s still 4-5 years out.