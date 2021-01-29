Macro Moments of Swirling and Flowing Pigment Mimic Satellite Imagery of Earth

The cleverly titled Satellike video by Roman De Giuli gives us glimpses of beautifully flowing rivers and streams, seemingly taken from a satellite in space. But in actuality, De Giuli creates this amazing moments by filming drops and streams of ink and pigments, photographed with stunning clarity and depth using a 12K resolution camera. It’s really impressive to see how the pigments look like river tributaries and flowing streams.

We played his video fullscreen on our large TV, and were blown away by the color, clarity, and movement, all captured in macro, and paired with beautiful music.

Check out more of De Giuli’s work on his Terra Collage website, where he has several beautiful short films that further explore these miniature moments. Via Colossal: