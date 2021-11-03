Macro View of Nature’s Hitchhikers

If you’ve spent any time camping or hiking among tall grass and brush, you’ve most likely noticed the little hitchhiking seeds and burrs that stick to your socks, pants, and pets. They can be harshly poky and sharp, designed to grab onto whomever passes by and stay attached until the traveler gets to a new place, a brilliant way to propagate their species. South African photographer Dillon Marsh has a stunning series of these burrs and seeds, entitled Hitchhikers. Taken in beautiful macro photography, the images look scientific in nature, lit warmly, and in crisp, stunning detail. Fascinating to see the diversity of seeds, thorns, and burrs found in rural South Africa.

Some of the burrs even resemble creatures, with menacing spikes and abstracted faces.

Via Behance: